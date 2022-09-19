OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Fulcher Carter

Robert ”Bob” Fulcher Carter, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away, on September 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Williamstown, KY on January 23, 1942 to the late James O. and Esther Carter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James “Jimmy” Carter.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph “Joe” and Gloria Carter; nieces, Katherine Carter (Jamie) Baxter and Jennifer Carter Albrecht; great nieces and great nephews, Paris Albrecht, Carter Walk, Peighton Walk, Aaron Baxter, and Tyler Baxter.

He will be missed greatly for the love and friendship with which he greeted all. His life was a fine example of Christian faith. He will be remembered as the best brother, most loving uncle, and sweetest friend to all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 19, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Honorary Pallbearers: James Tillman, Russ Willis, Mark Billingsley, Jack Owenby, Don Clarke, Larry Ware, Cindy Yarbrough, Amy Carter Tassone, Ann Russell, Dixie Rinker. Additional Honorary Pallbearers include members of the Thursday Morning Prayer Breakfast Group and the Litton High School Lunch Group. Reverend Jerry Winfield officiating, Ed Yarborough assisting and music by Chris Barker. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service live please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663374670208540

