OBITUARY: Sherry Susan Lovett

Sherry Susan Lovett, age 67 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Sherry was born in Franklin, TN on February 4, 1955, daughter to the late Sam & Helon Overstreet.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Vera Reed & brother-in-law, Bobby Lovett & and her precious dog Charlie.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Billy Lovett, son, Jeff (Rachel) Lovett, sisters-in-law, Lynn (John) Croft & Terri Warner Lovett, brother-in-law, Johnny Reed & grandchild, Sam Lovett.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ where a celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Please wear a Hawaiian shirt to honor Sherry.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Brightstone in loving memory of Sherry Susan Lovett.

