OBITUARY: Joe Butler Pratt

Joe Butler Pratt, age 53 of Franklin, TN passed away December 19, 2024. Joe was a native of Williamson County, TN and a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church. He was a hard worker selling his firewood and he enjoyed meeting new friends. He loved riding horses, watching wrestling and watching Nascar. He was dedicated to his family and dearly loved them all.

Preceded in death by grandparents, George and Maybell Pratt & Denton and Minnie King. Survived by: loving parents, Jerry and Wanda Pratt; brother, Kevin (Tonya) Pratt; nieces, Elizabeth Pratt, Christina Pratt, Courtney Pratt, Kristin (Wade) Gardner and Page Sharpe; great nieces and nephews, Preston Ragsdale, Parker Ragsdale, Knoxleigh Love, Braxton Gardner, Jenna Gardner, Bailey Kelly, Tucker Kelly and Sadie Kelly and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, J.J. King officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be James Crafton, Brandon Sweeney, Denton King, Dakota King, Charlie Howell, Bucky Crafton, Rodney Crafton and Austin Osborne.

Memorials may be made to the Joe Pratt Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday and two hours prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com