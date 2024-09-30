OBITUARY: Jennifer Waller Rivers

Jennifer Waller Rivers, age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away September 25, 2024.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Jennifer was a loving wife, mother and grandmother called “JJ”.

Preceded in death by son, William Daniel Rivers; parents, William Lewis and Virginia Ruth Carney Waller.

Survived by: husband, Dan Rivers; daughter, Kaitlyn (William) Davis; grandchildren, River and Clinton Davis; sister, Dianne Matheson; niece, Lacey Matheson and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

