OBITUARY: Charles Robert Mitchell

Charles Robert Mitchell, a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and stepfather, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on November 27, 1934, in Franklin, Tennessee, Charles lived a remarkable life that touched the hearts of many in his community and beyond.

He was the cherished son of Arthur Lee Mitchell and Lillian Amanda Johnson. Growing up in a close-knit family, Charles developed strong bonds with his siblings. He is survived by his brothers, Earl Mitchell and his wife Joann, John “Buck” Mitchell, and his sister Peggy and her husband Benny Reed. Their shared memories of laughter, love, and support shaped the values that Charles carried throughout his life.

Charles was the proud father of two sons, Johnnie Mitchell and his wife Nikki Humbert, and Woody Mitchell and his wife Patty. They were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He was also preceded in death by his beloved sons Rocky Mitchell, Donny Mitchell, and Bobby Mitchell, and his stepson Kevin Martin, whose memories remain in the hearts of those who loved them.

As a grandfather, Charles was adored by his grandchildren: Arianna Humbert, Forrest Mitchell, Robbie Burge and his wife Ashley, Deanna Burge, and Dustin Martin. He took great joy in watching them grow, always encouraging them to pursue their dreams and passions. Additionally, Charles is survived by his stepdaughter Becky and her husband Larry. His love and guidance extended beyond his immediate family, leaving a lasting impact on all those he cared for.

Throughout his life, he embraced the simple joys: family gatherings, storytelling, and the beauty of nature. His laughter and wisdom will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

As we say goodbye to Charles Robert Mitchell, we are reminded of the impact he made on our lives. His legacy of love will continue to inspire those he leaves behind. Rest in peace, dear Charles; you will be forever in our hearts.