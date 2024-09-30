OBITUARY: Mary Petty Culp

Mary Petty Culp, age 98 of Franklin, TN passed away September 28, 2024.

She was born August 30, 1926 to the late John & Amy Patton and raised in Carters Creek in Maury County, TN.

She worked as Manager at South Central Bell.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Kenneth Earl Culp, who passed on February 29, 2024. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Kenneth Culp, brothers, Olney, J.T, and Harry Petty.

Mary is survived by her children, Becky (Kevin) Poteete of Chapmansboro, TN, John Culp of Dunlap, TN, Amy Culp Hudson of Spring Hill, TN and Lisa Culp Taylor of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Lily Poteete, Claire (Jason) Blackwell and Julia Paige Hudson; great-grandson, Atticus Blackwell.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Mary’s memory.

WHEN I COME TO THE END OF LIFES ROAD, AND THE SUN HAS SET FOR ME, I WANT NO RITES IN A GLOOM FILLED ROOM, WHY CRY FOR A SOUL SET FREE. MISS ME A LITTLE BUT NOT TOO LONG AND NOT WITH YOUR HEAD BOWED LOW, REMEMBER THE LOVE WE ONCE SHARED, MISS ME BUT LET ME GO. FOR THE JOURNEY WE ALL MUST TAKE, AND EACH MUST GO ALONE, IS ALL A PART OF THE MASTER’S PLAN, A STEP ON THE ROAD HOME.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

