Franklin Fire Department Engineer Rodney Ballington Retires After 25 Years of Service

After 25 years of dedicated service with the Franklin Fire Department, Engineer Rodney Ballington retired last month.

Firefighting runs in Ballington’s family, with several generations having served before him. His great-grandfather and grandfather were both firefighters for the City of Nashville, and his father spent more than 40 years selling and repairing fire trucks. “I grew up around fire stations and fire trucks,” Ballington recalled. “I remember riding with my dad during summer breaks and stopping by the old Station 1 in Franklin, meeting people I’d eventually end up working with years later.”

Originally from Antioch, Ballington began his firefighting career in Smyrna before joining the Franklin Fire Department in April 2000. He was promoted to Engineer in 2004. He spent the majority of his career at Station 2, serving more than 15 years on the department’s Hazardous Materials Team. In 2019, when the Hazmat Team was reassigned to Station 6, Ballington made the move with them and will finish his career there. He also served with the Williamson County Rescue Squad for about five years.

“Some of my favorite memories are the firehouse stories and the friendships I’ve made, especially with the ‘Dream Team’ at Station 2,” he said. “There are so many stories I’ll never forget.” Ballington credits retired Assistant Chief John Fitzgerald and the late Battalion Chief Eddie House as two of the most influential leaders in his career. “I looked up to them both. Their leadership style and the way they treated people really made a lasting impression on me.”

During his time with the department, Ballington earned several awards and recognitions. He received a Meritorious Service Award in 2010 for battling side-by-side house fires in Fieldstone Farms during the historic May flood. He was honored with two Stork Awards for helping deliver a baby girl in 2002 and a baby boy in 2016. Most recently, in 2023, he received a Deployment Award for assisting with wildfire suppression efforts in Louisiana.

Over the years, he has witnessed major changes in both the fire service and the city of Franklin. “When I started, things felt a lot smaller,” he said. “The city has grown tremendously, and it hasn’t slowed down since.”

In retirement, Ballington plans to transition full-time into fire apparatus and equipment sales, a job he has worked part-time for years. “It will let me stay connected to the fire service while being home every night,” he said. He lives in Smyrna and is especially excited about becoming a grandfather for the first time this July. “I can’t wait to spoil my grandson every chance I get.”

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said, “Engineer Rodney Ballington’s 25 years of dedicated service have made a lasting impact on the Franklin Fire Department and our community. His career honorably continues his family’s multi-generational legacy in the fire service, and his commitment has been evident in every aspect of his work. Rodney’s steady presence, professionalism, and specialized expertise have earned him the respect of his peers and well-deserved recognition for his actions in critical situations through numerous awards. We’re grateful for all he’s given to this department and wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter—especially as he becomes a grandfather.”

