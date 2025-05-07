OBITUARY: Mildred Ann Elliott Willett

Mildred Ann Elliott Willett, 88, passed away on April 19, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, she filled her life with love, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to her family and community.

Mildred retired as an executive secretary from Penn Holdings, where her professionalism and attention to detail were greatly appreciated. Beyond her career, she left a lasting mark through her deep involvement in St. Philip Catholic Church, where she participated in various ministries and committees, reflecting her devotion to her faith and the service of others. Her contributions extended to being actively engaged in her children’s activities and serving as a den mother, reading tutor, PTA member, demonstrating her passion for nurturing the next generation.

Mildred was known for her beautiful gardens, cultivating a variety of flowers and plants, including an orange tree, strawberries, and pineapples. Neighbors admired her remarkable landscaping and the vibrancy she brought to her environment. Her love for nature also drew her to her cherished time at the beach in Anna Maria Island, Florida, a place where she created many fond memories with her family.

Mildred is survived by her beloved sons, Mark Willett, Michael Willett, and Alan (Melisa) Willett, and her daughter, Dr. Jacqueline (Richard) Albers. She was a cherished sister to Donna Fell and a proud grandmother to Ashley (Lee) Nicholas, Rachel (James) Osborne, Christopher Willett, Caroline Willett, Parker Willett, David Willett, and Zach Morris. Mildred found immense joy in her role as a great-grandmother to Teagan, Delaney, Leo, and Millie.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James “Jim” Willett; her daughter, Peggy Ann Schmits; and grandson, Matthew Ryan Albers. She is also reunited with her parents, James and Mary Patricia Elliott, and her brother, Robert Elliott, along with her brother-in-law, Bruce Fell.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. May 10, 2025, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m.-noon, both taking place at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee. Burial will be later at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. Mildred’s spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her, and her legacy of love and service will forever be etched in the hearts of her family and friends.

Memorials may be made in her honor to St. Philip Catholic Church or Alive Hospice.

