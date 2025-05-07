OBITUARY: Pasquale Michael Venturini

Pasquale Michael Venturini, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Born on September 4, 1948, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was the beloved son of the late Pasquale and Mary Pellicci Venturini.

From a young age, Michael’s life was marked by a deep passion for music. He began studying classical violin at the age of four, eventually mastering multiple instruments and dedicating much of his life to sharing his musical talents. Over the years, he played with a number of celebrated artists, including Les Taylor, Shelby Lynne, and most recently, Tom T. Hall.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Michael found joy in the outdoors, especially pheasant hunting in South Dakota, a pastime he held dear. He attended Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he built meaningful connections within his community.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Mitchell. Michael is survived by his devoted partner of 39 years, Carolyn “Butch” Moore; his beloved sister, Mickey Daylor (Jim); and many nieces and nephews who knew him affectionately as “Uncle Pat.” He is also survived by his loyal dogs, Tuck, Vinny, and Rocky, who brought him great companionship and comfort.

He will be remembered for his warmth, creativity, and the music he brought into the lives of so many.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williamson County Animal Shelter. The care of Pasquale Michael Venturini and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.