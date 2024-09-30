OBITUARY: Ben Travis Sharp

Ben Travis Sharp, born on December 1, 1940, in Waterloo, Alabama, passed away on September 22, 2024, at the age of 83.

Raised in Ethridge, Tennessee, Ben spent most of his adult life in Nashville, Tennessee, where he built a life filled with love, laughter, and generosity.

He is survived by his two sons, Travis (Stephanie Case) Sharp and Adam (Ranju) Sharp; along with his cherished granddaughters, Gabrielle Sharp, Annabelle Sharp, Rowena Sharp, and Ferris Sharp; sister, Jo Carolyn Hudson; niece, Allie Sharp Schwalb, who was like a daughter to him, and her daughters, Balee and Libby Schwalb, whom he loved like granddaughters.

Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gayle Sharp; his father, Ben F. Sharp; his mother, Pearl Sharp; and his brothers, John and Lawrence Sharp.

Ben’s curiosity led him to study science and medicine. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Tennessee. He later served in the Army National Guard and spent his career as a Claims Specialist for State Farm Insurance. Outside of work, Ben was known for his love of laughter, his kindness, and his generosity to all who knew him.

Ben’s hobbies reflected his love for learning and nature. He was a passionate follower of University of Tennessee football. He also had a special bond with the natural world, feeding wild deer and turkey in the wooded backyard of his Nashville home.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 30, 2024, at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM in the Chapel Narthex, followed by the service at noon in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation at psoriasis.org.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Ben, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email