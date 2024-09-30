OBITUARY: Jenna Leann Addison

Jenna Leann Addison, a loving daughter, devoted fiancée, and cherished friend, passed away tragically in a car accident on September 25, 2024, at the age of 24.

She was born on May 19, 2000, in Murfreesboro Tennessee, and was a proud graduate of Page High School. Jenna’s gentle spirit and warm personality touched the lives of many during her time on this earth.

Professionally, Jenna served as a receptionist at the Williamson Medical Center Emergency Room, where she was not only a vital part of the team but also a source of comfort to many who sought help during their times of need. Her caring nature was evident in her work and in all facets of her life.

Jenna treasured spending time with her friends, often enjoying the warmth of the beach and the joy of swimming. Music filled her life, providing a soundtrack to her many cherished moments spent with loved ones.

Jenna leaves behind her beloved 4-year-old daughter, Brynleigh Grace Trice, and was engaged to be married to her fiancé, Jacob Trice.

Jenna leaves behind her mother, Shannah Craft; father, Gene Craft (Holly); brother, Eli Craft; grandparents Ron and Tammy Hastings; grandmother Sandra Warren; and Grandmother Beverly Collins. She is also survived by her uncles, Justin Rhodes, Brian Rhodes, and John Sanders.

Jenna was preceded in death by her biological father, Jackie Addison.

A visitation will be held on September 30, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, Tennessee. Following the visitation, a funeral service will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Jenna will be laid to rest in a burial service beginning at 12:00 PM at Cothran Cemetery in Rockvale, Tennessee. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Jenna Leann Addison will be remembered for her loving nature, vibrant spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Donations can be made to Brynleigh’s college fund at US Bank. Checks can be made to Brynleigh Grace Trice.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email