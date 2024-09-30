OBITUARY: Jordan D. Whidby III

On Sept 24th at the age of 70, Jordan D. Whidby, III “Jud” laid his rake down, caressed the ground he cherished and left this world to all he loved.

Jordan D. Whidby, III was born on April 4, 1954 in Dan German Hospital in Franklin, TN. He was a native of Williamson County, the owner of Whidby Roofing, loved anything to do with horses, and was especially proud to be a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jordan D Whidby, Jr. and Virginia Ann Whidby, his sons Jeremy and Jason Whidby and his friend and son-in-law Tony McCandless.

Jud leaves behind a daughter, Jennifer McCandless and her mother Peggy Sullivan, grandsons Jordan Whidby, Ty and Hunter McCandless, four sisters who loved to torment him: Trixie (Ron) Barnhill, Dorthey (Steve) Newcome, Jennie (Danny) Tolbert and Jamie (Jeff) Mangrum.

Also people who will miss Jud are his many nieces, nephews, Aunts and Uncles, the lady at the bank, and all the friends he made over the years.

Jud also wanted to make sure we included Susan Mullenkort and asked us to tell her, “She was the love of my life, and I’ll love her forever”.

He had many friends but especially wanted to give a shout out to all the guys at the Grumpy old guys table at the Country Boy Restaurant and The Leipers Fork Market where he had breakfast most every day. He also asked that the ladies who worked at both places not miss him too much. Jud also wanted to thank Calvin Sweeney for helping him around the farm and being the kind of friend you could always count on.

Jud was proud to be the owner of Zipper AKA Ziptoimpress, a horse he loved so much. Perhaps Jud’s ghost would give us a visit if we left his dogs out so lets introduce Copper who has been his devoted companion and misses Jud profusely. Cutter and Cash went ahead of Jud and have probably met up with him and are showing him around.

Jud was handsome, loved big, talked tough, was a little rough around the edges, meant what he said but would give you the shirt off his back. HE WILL BE MISSED!

Visitation will start at 4 PM on Monday, September 30 and Funeral will follow at 6 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

