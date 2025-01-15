OBITUARY: Jason Thomas Klemm

Jason Thomas Klemm passed away on January 10, 2025 at the age of 50. Jason is survived by his wife of 24 years, Michelle Kirksey Klemm; daughter, Kylie; son, Tyler; mother, Debby White; brother, Nathan Moore; aunt and uncle, Sandy and Tom Compeau; nephews, Dominic Klemm and Jack Lukas; and several members of the extended Klemm and Kirksey families. Jason is predeceased by his father, Fred Klemm, and his brother, Jeremy Klemm.

Born on April 11, 1974, Jason grew up in Bay City, Michigan. After high school, Jason attended Michigan State University, where he met the love of his life, Michelle. Jason’s thoughtful and hardworking character led him to a successful career in the retail organization industry spending several years at Coca-Cola and H-E-B followed by 16 years of senior management positions at Mars. His colleagues described Jason as a bright, personable, and highly motivated professional who they enjoyed working with.

Jason hosted joyous Thanksgivings at home in Tennessee, where he was famous for his smoked turkey. He loved traveling with his family and friends to new places such as Turks and Caicos, Mexico, and Aruba. While he had a quiet and reserved nature, he was the life of the party and chased adventure. In addition to a lifelong love for hunting, he enjoyed skydiving with Michelle and scuba diving with his children. Mostly, he enjoyed the weekends with his family tailgating at The Grove at Ole Miss with a Jack and Coke Zero in hand.

Jason took great pride in caring for the community especially through coaching his childrens’ baseball, football, and basketball teams and as an enthusiastic dad at cheerleading events. Nicknamed ‘The Professor,’ he loved to teach everyone life lessons and gave the best advice for anyone willing to listen. He took his toolkit everywhere in the event anyone, especially college kids on move-in weekend, needed help, which earned him his other nickname of ‘Mr. Fix It.’

Jason will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cherished friend, and community member. He had a selfless, hardworking, and humble nature that everyone loved about him. For the man who acted like a tough guy, he was everyone’s favorite teddy bear and a friend to all. To Jason, family was everything and to his family, Jason was everything.

While cancer took him too soon from this earthly world, his family and friends will all vow to “live the dream” in memory of their beloved Jason.

To celebrate his life, a visitation and service will be held by the family at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, Tennessee on Friday, January 17th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Melanoma Research Alliance.

