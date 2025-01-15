Visit Franklin Unveils 2025 Vacation Guide

Visit Franklin has unveiled its official 2025 vacation guide magazine. The free guide serves as the area’s primary print travel guide and highlights each of the unique communities of Williamson County. It showcases the individual experiences, history, flavors, and Southern charm that have made Williamson County one of the most desirable destinations in the Southeast.

The cover image highlights the Factory at Franklin following its recent renovation and new additions. Inside the guide, readers will find information on each of the communities throughout Williamson County. The guide includes curated itineraries for many different ways to explore the area, details on annual festivals and events, and multiple digital passports for use as they explore the county.

“Williamson County offers a variety of meaningful experiences to travelers and locals alike, and we are proud each year to put out a guide to help people explore our incredible community,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Thornton. “The people who use these guides are many of the same visitors who make hospitality and tourism a billion-dollar industry in our county. We are fortunate to have such incredible stories to share.”

To spark your vacation planning, the guide also provides inspiration for:

Top Attractions and events, including the Natchez Trace Parkway, Arrington Vineyards, and the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

Guides and suggested sites to explore in Williamson County’s eight largest communities.

Family-friendly adventures and kid-approved eats for making a lifetime of memories.

Ways to dive into the history across the county.

Where to check in at the newest and iconic staple hotels and vacation rentals.

The 36-page magazine is free as a printed guide or digital download instantly at VisitFranklin.com. Tourism partners across the county, including individual vacation rental hosts, can also request bundles of vacation guides along with other collateral for visitors for free at VisitFranklin.com. A smaller booklet version of the guide will be available at any of Tennessee’s 16 Welcome Centers across the state, and locally, the Vacation Guide magazines can be found at the Visitor Center located at 400 Main Street in downtown Franklin, as well as at area hotels and attractions across the county.

