OBITUARY: James Shelah Dickerson

James Shelah Dickerson of Franklin, TN was born in Old Hickory, Tennessee on January 23, 1939, James passed away on December 10, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 85.

Survived by wife, Connie; three children, Brad Dickerson(Amy), Ashley Hicks, Chelsey Bohon; seven grandchildren, JD Dickerson (Andie), Braden Dickerson, Carter Dickerson, Ellen Hicks, Caroline Hicks, Anne Shearer, and William Shearer; his sister, Wyelene McClain; and several nieces and grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglass Dickerson, and Alma Dickerson.

He loved to tell stories about growing tobacco on his grandfather’s farm and driving into town at the age of 11. Known as “Coach” to family and friends and a host of former students and athletes, he taught and coached at Hillwood High School and Brentwood High School over a span of forty years. He was an avid golfer, loved chocolate pie and cherry cobbler, and enjoyed a game of cards. He considered Masters Week to be a Holy Week, and he loved Saturday College Football. He traveled half the world from Hawaii to Russia, and his favorite place was the Grand Canyon. James Dickerson was a member of St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Above all, James was a Christian man who loved his God, his country, and his family. James Dickerson was a good man.

Our family is so grateful for the prayers and love of Friends and Family, our Priest, Rev. Monna Mayhall, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Franklin, the care and professionalism of his Doctors, Dr. Copeland and Dr. Gurusamy, and the daily attention of those who have taken care of him at Vitality Living Memory Care, and the gentle staff of Shalom Hospice who were a great comfort to him and to his family.

Funeral services for James will be conducted by Rev. Monna Mayhall at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road at 2:00 p.m. (visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.) on Friday, December 13, 2024, with a private family graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Pallbearers: William Shearer, JD Dickerson, Carter Dickerson, Braden Dickerson, Jay Moore, Jim Bills, Thomas Childress. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Butts and Tommy Sidwell.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email