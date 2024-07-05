OBITUARY: James L. McAlister, Jr.

James (Jim) Levi McAlister, Jr., steadfast follower of Jesus Christ, loyal son, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, loved also by hundreds of friends, went home to his Lord June 27th, 2024 at age 91. He is survived by his bride of nearly 70 years, Virginia (Ginger) Robbs McAlister, sons Jim (and wife Lois), Mitch (and wife Robin) and daughter Lindy Lawrence (and husband Jeff), grandchildren Emily, Grant, Andrew, Carter, Meg, Abigail, Rachel, Sarah Kate and Martha and 19 great-grandchildren.

Jim was born February 20th, 1933 in Fayetteville, Tennessee to James L. McAlister, Sr. and Martha Hastings McAlister, and moved with his family during childhood to Chattanooga, where he attended Chattanooga High School. He then attended Tennessee Tech. He had a long career in Sales and Sales Management, predominantly in the Health Insurance industry with John Hancock, General American, and ultimately his own firm, McAlister Marketing, a regional broker. He was long active in the Chamber of Commerce of Brentwood and was a past National President of the National Association of Health Underwriters.

Jim was an elder emeritus of Otter Creek Church, and helped launch Harpeth Christian Church. He was a mentor to numerous people in and out of his church. His outgoing, caring nature endeared him to most everyone with whom he came in contact. His hugs will always be a treasured memory for literally hundreds of family, church and community members.

His lifelong love, Ginger, awaits a reunion with him. Dad and Papa, as he was known to his children and generations of grandchildren, will always be held in high honor and cherished remembrance until they see him again.

Visitation will be held at Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood Tennessee on Saturday, July 13th at 12:30 pm, with service to follow at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Living Water Project or the Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center.

