Sugar Drop Announces Closure

Sugar Drop, a colorful cake, party, and sweet supply shop in Franklin, announced its closure.

The over-50-year-old business began in Brentwood. Brooke O’Dell purchased the business seven years ago and moved it to Franklin in 2020.

Announcing the closure on social media, Sugar Drop stated, “Thank you for these past 7 years of letting us be part of your lives. When we purchased this fifty-year-old business, we had no idea how many chapters would unfold within the walls of our original location and our current home. My goal has always been to create a space filled with child-like wonder and inspiration, from the sights and sounds to smells and experiences. The sounds of squeals and giggles hundreds of you made when entering my doors provided reassurance that we all need to feel like kids in a candy store.”

It continued, “You have shared your families with me, your tables with me, your celebrations and heartaches. You’ve walked with my family as my boys have become men and graduated from front to back of counter employees. You’ve laughed with us, cried with us, prayed with us, and supported us through so many seasons and my heart is forever full.”

The last day of business will be Saturday, July 20th. Sugar Drop is located at 574 Franklin Road, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday- Wednesday, 10 am – 5 pm, Thursday-Friday, 10 am – 7 pm, and Saturday, 8 am – 7 pm. For the latest updates, visit their social media here.

