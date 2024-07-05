Cheekwood Opens New Art Exhibition Featuring International Sculptor Ann Carrington

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens names international sculptor Ann Carrington as the 2024 INTERVENTIONS artist, with an exhibition running June 29 – October 27, 2024. Now in its third year, INTERVENTIONS launched in 2021 as an arts initiative to activate the historic period rooms, and to seek inspiration from the Cheek family. The series invites renowned artists from around the globe to imagine and implement a connection between their contemporary work and the historic pieces within the Cheekwood Mansion.

“Visitors will be delighted by Ann Carrington’s vision and expertise, she is an incredibly talented artist,” says Sarah Sperling, Cheekwood Vice President of Museum Affairs. “The

INTERVENTIONS series exemplifies how artistic collaboration adds vibrancy and engagement to the period rooms at Cheekwood. We appreciate each artist’s approach to the program, and we look forward to sharing Ann Carrington’s creativity with our community.”

Based in Margate, England, Carrington studied at The Royal College of Art and is well-known for working with discarded and found objects to create ornate sculptures and works of art. Her eccentric and elegant pieces breathe new life into otherwise mundane items like knives, spoons, buttons, cans and coins by unraveling their associations and assigning new meaning as sculpture. Carrington’s work has recently been exhibited at the Musee des Impressionnismes Giverny as part of the Flowers Forever exhibition, as well as at Kunsthalle, Munich, one of Germany’s most prestigious exhibition houses. INTERVENTIONS: Ann Carrington will be the largest iteration of the series, featuring 33 works throughout the period rooms inspired by Cheekwood’s gardens and the Cheek family.

The INTERVENTIONS program at Cheekwood is made possible by the Sandra Schatten

Foundation. To learn more about current and upcoming exhibitions, ticketing, and other

information, visit www.cheekwood.org.

