OBITUARY: Jack Douglas Hensley

Jack Douglas Hensley, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 27, 2021. Jack was born on August 22, 1932, to the late William Henry “Hank” and Syble Scarborough Hensley. Born in Fort Cobb, OK, the family settled in Drumright, OK where he excelled in basketball at Drumright High School. He received a full basketball scholarship to Tulsa University where he majored in English/Journalism. After a teaching stint at the University of Oklahoma while working towards his PhD., he accepted a position with Phillips Petroleum Company as editor of the company magazine then transitioned into a 30+ year career in sales. He married the love of his life, Annette Henderson Hensley in 1955 and they built a beautiful life in Richmond, VA before relocating to Franklin, TN.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Annette. Affectionately known as “Papa” to his family, he is survived by his children, Robin Hensley, of Nashville, Grant (Marésa) Hensley, of Franklin, Blake (Karin) Hensley, of Brentwood, and Erin (Jay) Robinson, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Alex Mappes, Reneé Hall, Jackson (Alex), Anna Kate and Andrew Hensley, Caroline (Devin) Clark, Maria (Jake) Stockton, Taylor (Adam) Hubbard and Hudson Hensley, Neely and Trace Robinson; great grandsons, Levi Hall and Tye Schauer. Jack loved the Lord, his family, Tulsa basketball and Topsail Island, NC which he proudly considered his home away from home. His sense of humor, love of great literature, and the ability to tell a good story will not be forgotten. He deeply loved his country and taught us all how important the gift of freedom is and should never be taken for granted. He was a man of great integrity and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers from BrightStar Care, Caregivers by WholeCare, Guardian Hospice and the staff at NHC Cool Springs in Franklin. In Franklin, TN a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with family and friends will precede the service at 1:00 p.m. For Oklahoma family and friends a memorial service will take place on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow. Visitation will precede the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Anyone who wishes to do so may make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org in honor of his beloved, Annette. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

