OBITUARY_ Thonda Lee Jones

THONDA LEE JONES, passed away on December 28, 2021 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Tony Pentecost. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Garry Jones; her beloved children, Jacob Jones, Brittney Goldstein and her husband Michael; cherished grandchildren, Nolan and Owen Goldstein; dear mother and father, Linda and Eddie Voekel; fond sister, Rhonda Jennette and her husband Keith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin from 4-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home at 11am. Family will receive friends from 10-11am on Friday as well. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carmine David, Rachel Chapman and Kim Boone. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PanCan.org as they continue the battle against Pancreatic Cancer.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1640834904156433

