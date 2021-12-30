OBITUARY: Doris Elizabeth Wall Huff

Doris Elizabeth Wall Huff, age 94 of Columbia, TN passed away December 28, 2021. Born in Maury County, TN to the late Robert Lee and Christine Priest Wall. Doris raised her family in the Thompson Station, TN area and later moved to Columbia, TN where she has spent the last twenty-four years. She was a bookkeeper with Williamson County Bank for many years and then retired as a bookkeeper at Franklin Flower Shop. Member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was a member of West End Baptist Church in Columbia.

Preceded in death by husband, Harold D. “Buddy” Huff. Survived by: sons, Harold Wayne (Cristi Greene Watson) Huff and Robert Alan (Tammy) Huff; daughters, Debbie Huff (Phil) Bagsby and Jan Huff Greene; brother, Charles (Diane Bullock) Wall; sister, Janice (Bobby) Gaskell; grandchildren, Hunter Huff, Holden Huff, Lauren C. Huff, Lauren R. (Jon) Barker, Amelia Huff, Alan E. “Trey” III (Laura Butler) Brock, Tony Ferrer and Lindsey Greene Campbell; great grandchildren, Alyssa Brock, Layla Ferrer, Ava Bissenger, Cameron Barker, Nicole, Natalie and Jarrod Campbell. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, January 3, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Thomas Vann, Sr. and Thomas Vann, Jr. officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mike Wall, David Wall, Randy Gaskell, Dane Wall, Darren Wall, Mark Garner, Jack Farmer and John Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be the Joy Sunday School at West End Baptist Church, Phil Bagsby, Bobby Gaskell and Cliff Greene. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Visitation will be 2-4PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com