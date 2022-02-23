OBITUARY: Jack Clarke

Mr. Jack Clarke, age 91, husband of Betty Jo Clarke, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at NHC Franklin.

Born on April 10, 1930, in England, Jack was the son of the late Norman Clarke and the late Florence Newsham Unger. He married Betty Jo Kiddoo on June 1, 1958, and together they had two children. He previously volunteered as a Deputy Sheriff for the Los Angeles Sheriff Department. He enjoyed riding horses, taking cruises all over the world, and was an exceptional storyteller. He loved his family above all and devoted a lot of his time supporting his grandchildren in their hobbies.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Karen (Carlos) Dominguez of Spring Hill, Tennessee, son, Philip (Karolin) Clarke of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and grandchildren, Alexandra Dominguez, Samantha Dominguez, Jacob Clarke, Travis Clarke, and Taylerfaye Clarke.

The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

