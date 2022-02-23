OBITUARY: Mary Kay W. Verstreet

Mrs. Mary Kay W. Verstreet, age 66, wife of Robert Verstreet, and a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center.

Born on April 3, 1955, in Rochester, New York, Mary Kay was the daughter of the late William Wenzel and the late Jean Wilson Wenzel.

She married Robert Verstreet on June 5, 1976, and together they had two sons. She was very proud of her work as a registered nurse and worked for Williamson Medical Center for twenty-four years before retiring in 2019. She also loved to travel.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Matthew (Janice) Verstreet of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Jeffrey Verstreet of Dickson, TN, sister, Elaine (Wiliam) Pollok of Rochester, NY, and grandchildren, Savannah Verstreet and Sierra Verstreet.

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

