OBITUARY: Dorothy Juanita Wauford

Dorothy Juanita Wauford, age 80, of College Grove, TN passed away on February 20, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. and Bernice Bogle Lillard; daughter-in-law, Alison Wauford; sister, Mary Alice Lillard and brother, Joe Lillard.

Survived by, husband of 57 years, J.B. Wauford, Jr., son, William Bartley Wauford, brothers, Dorris (Huda) Lillard, and William “Bill” (Adene) Lillard, sister-in-law, Mary Lillard.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation is 4-7:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Williamson County Animal Shelter. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1645577980168624

