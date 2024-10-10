OBITUARY: Helen Richards Headen

Helen Richards Headen, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away October 7, 2024.

She was born in Jackson, MS to the late Henry Arthur Richards and Ethel Sizer Richards.

Helen was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, MS, South Main Baptist Church in Houston, TX, Central Baptist Church in Livingston, TX and Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Richards Danielson.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Bob Headen; son Richard (Teri) Headen, daughter Marcie (Kathi) Headen, grandchildren Aaron (Lexi) Headen, Emma (Nash) Fleet and Anna (Beau) Sandage; great-grandchildren Alden Headen, Rowan Headen, Callie Headen, Rylan Fleet and Teddy Sandage and many other loving family members.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 11, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:00 AM-11:00 AM prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email