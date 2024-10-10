OBITUARY: Joan Hansford Cole

Our beloved mother and grandmother Joan Hansford Cole, age 89, of Franklin TN, passed away on October 7, 2024, just six-days away from her 90th birthday, after a brief illness.

Joan was born on October 13, 1934 to parents Oliver Wendell and Rose Hansford in Fairmont, West Virginia

Joan was a world class mother and homemaker. She raised three children in a happy and loving home and is survived by her sons, David Cole and his wife, Melody of Franklin, Tennessee, and Christopher Cole and his wife, Kelly of Cranford, New Jersey, along with her grandchildren Aidan Cole, Casey Cole, Logan Cole, and Rylie Cole. Joan is also survived by her grandsons, Jonathan Cole of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Daniel Cole and his wife Ali, of Seattle, Washington, and her great-grandchildren Kylie and Reed, and her sisters Carmella Holman, and Barbara McDaniels.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Cole Jr; son, Jay Cole III; daughter-in-law, Shara Cole; grandson, Matthew Cole; brother, David Hansford; and sister, Mary Ciccarelli.

Joan was known for her smiling face and kind heart. She never met a stranger and was always willing to strike up a conversation and make a new friend.

The family is planning a small gathering in Franklin to celebrate her life, and a burial ceremony in Cumberland Maryland alongside her husband. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

