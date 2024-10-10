OBITUARY: James ‘Bubba’ Edward Tywater Jr.

James “Bubba” Edward Tywater, Jr. age 63 of Bon Aqua, TN passed away October 7, 2024.

He was a lifelong Williamson County native. Bubba was a custom home builder in Williamson County for over 30 years. Along with his wife and girls, they owned and operated Tywater’s Market in Fairview.

He was an avid fisherman, and his heart and soul was at Kentucky Lake. Bubba was a proud coach of Flash Softball team that his daughter played on. His most cherished title was being Grandman to his grandchildren and many others that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ed Tywater; mother, Grace Inman; brothers, Michael Tywater, Kenneth Pruitt and Jerry “Jabo” Pruitt; grandmother, Nettie Pruitt.

Bubba is survived by his loving wife, soulmate and best friend of 47 years, Kim Tywater of Bon Aqua, TN; daughters, Jennifer (Johnnathan) Jones of Bon Aqua, TN and Jenger (Philip) Walker of Bon Aqua, TN; brothers, Wayne (Lori) Tywater of Spring Hill, TN and Shane (Kim) Tywater of Christiana, TN; sisters, Deborah (LW) Sharp of Franklin, TN and Edie (Randy) Parks of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Baylee Jones, Alyson (Cody) Jones, JC Jones, Lyla Walker, Preslee Walker and Blair Walker; great-grandchild, Malakhai and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Inez Jones & Walter Hutchinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Daniel Tywater, Connor Jaco, Noah Beck, Logan Hughes, Jason Kimble and Malcolm Davidson will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Bubba Tywater High School Bass Fishing Scholarship Fund c/o First Bank.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email