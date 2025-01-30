OBITUARY: Eugene ‘Gene’ Fremont Leach

Eugene “Gene” Fremont Leach passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2024.

Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Angela; sons, Alan (Ellen Munguia) Leach, Eric (Debra) Leach; daughter, Joan Leach (Reginald Peoples, Sr.); grandchildren, Brendan, Justin, Megan and Sean Leach; step-grandchildren, SaRhan, JaQuall and Reginald Peoples, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fremont and Bernice Leach and grandson, Nicholas Branham Carner-Leach.

Gene was the oldest son of Bernice and Freemont Leach and resided on a farm in Morrisonville, IL. He met Angela in elementary school and they became sweethearts in high school. Gene was the valedictorian of the 1956 graduating class, where he and Angela were two of the twenty-eight students. After high school, he went to Southern Illinois University, and finished his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Illinois. After college, he went to work at Caterpillar Tractor Company, in Peoria, IL where he and his family resided. In 1993, Gene had an opportunity to transfer to Brentwood, TN, and it was there they joined their second family at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Gene retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 40 years of service.

Gene was an avid classic car restorer, having restored several Ford Mustangs, a 1972 Chevy pickup truck, and a 1958 Ford Fairlane. He was also known to help his children with all their car needs. He was a 65-year member of the Masons, a member of Scottish Rite and Shriners. He was also an active member of the Battlefield Region AACA Car Club, National Society of Aladdin Lamp Collectors, the Fairlane Club and Nashville Rose Society. The Fairlane Club had a feature article about Gene’s restoration of the Fairlane and the special meaning it held as Angela’s first car.

Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, father and son. He was an avid reader, held a deep appreciation of US history and loved traveling. He crossed the country in their motorhome four times, stopping at many historic places, and looking for treasures in antique stores. He took his family to Walt Disney World numerous times.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00pm on February 6th, 2025, in the Chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church. The visitation will be from 11am-12pm in the Chapel Narthex. Active pallbearers are Brendan, Justin, Megan and Sean Leach. Honorary pallbearers are the Wesley Forum Sunday School class.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene’s name may be given to: BUMC Attention: Wesley Forum Class, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

