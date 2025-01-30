TN Reaches Settlement With Family Dollar Over Rodent-Infested Goods

The Office of the Tennessee Attorney General recently announced a settlement with Family Dollar Stores, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc. This settlement follows an investigation that revealed Family Dollar stores in Tennessee were selling consumer goods that had knowingly been stored in a rodent-infested distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.

“When a mom or dad buys groceries for their kids, they should never have to wonder whether some nasty critter got the first bite,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “No matter the family budget, whether at a discount shop or not, every Tennessean deserves confidence in the food they buy. This settlement holds Family Dollar accountable and protects Tennessee families from being sold harmful or mislabeled food.”

In 2022, Family Dollar, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of FDA-regulated products stored in their West Memphis Distribution Center. In 2024, the company pleaded guilty to causing FDA-regulated products to become adulterated while being held under insanitary conditions. That plea agreement included a fine and forfeiture totaling $41.675 million, the largest-ever monetary criminal penalty in a food safety case, and required the company to implement a robust corporate compliance program with reporting to the U.S. Department of Justice.

As a part of the settlement, Family Dollar Stores has agreed to pay the State $1.125 million.

You can view the settlement here.

