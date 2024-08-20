OBITUARY: Eddy Lucille ‘Midge’ Heithcock

Eddy Lucille “Midge” Heithcock, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away on August 18, 2024.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Ben & Lorene Tomlin.

Lucille was a member of Christ Church of Arrington. She worked as a beautician for over forty years, serving the Williamson County community.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford Grigsby and James F. “Jimmy” Heithcock and longtime companion, Charlie Jackson; sister, Margaret Haislip; brother, William Harold “Sonny” Tomlin; sons-in-law, Duane Johnson and William Hartley.

Lucille is survived by her daughters, Lorenda (Dan) Snell, Diane (Jimmy) Sain and Sandra Johnson; brother, James Roland “Buddy” (Martha) Tomlin; Charlie Jackson’s children, Tommy Jackson, Terry Jackson, Linda Carden and Debra McGee; grandchildren, Chris (Kellee) Mosley, Troy (Vanessa) Overton, Benjamin (Kristi) Hartley, Misty Hartley, Brittnie Hartley (Clint) Page, Ashley Hope Johnson and Edward Duane Johnson, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Mosley, Palmer Mosley, Ainsley Overton, Riley Overton, Wyatt Hartley, Jude Hartley, Dakota Dickerson, Ryder Page and Cannon Curtis.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, August 22, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jeff Haynes will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Hartley, Chris Mosley, Troy Overton, Duane Johnson, Jr., Clint Page and Billy Tomlin.

Memorials may be made to Christ Church of Arrington.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

