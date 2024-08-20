OBITUARY: Samuel Farnsworth Buchanan

Samuel Farnsworth Buchanan was born May 26, 1947, and passed away on August 13, 2024 after a hard fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Sam was a graduate of Battle Ground Academy and Memphis State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He was a United States Naval Veteran and worked in the wholesale footwear industry as a sales representative.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul Givens Buchanan, mother Martha Farnsworth Buchanan, sister Paula Buchanan Flaugher, brother-in-law John T. (Pete) Flaugher, and niece Katie Flaugher Polk.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Ann Buchanan and best buddy Lil’ Bear; sister Betsy Fiveash (Thomas); sisters-in-laws Liz Boye (Guy) and Claudette Heithcock (Tandy); and brother-in-law Andy Holloway. He is also survived by his cherished niece Mary Gillenwater and her husband Mark, nieces Beth Bracey (Dee) and Rachel Harris (Bobby); nephews John Flaugher (Jennifer), Paul Fiveash (Dana), and Will Wright; and great nieces and nephews, Johnny (Morgan), Sawyer, Sutton, Carter, Annie, Samuel, Clayton, MaryKate, Hailey, Emma Kate, Jaci, Wyatt, and Charlee.

To Sam’s Friends and Family: Please know you were loved. As his health declined over the past 2 years and he was unable to be with you, he found great joy in reminiscing about all the good times with you. The stories were plentiful! He longed to be with you but was faced with the fact that more times than not, he couldn’t carry out the plans he’d make. It was difficult for him to be “unreliable”. He went through a grieving process for what was leaving him but then, in his own time, he found peace with it. “I can’t change what I can’t change” he’d say, “May as well make the best of it.”

He thanked me daily “for all my help”. He loved me and Lil’ Bear deeply and told us so often. Please do that for your loved ones. It really does matter.

There is no doubt he burst through the gates of heaven and shouted, “Who’s ready to go to dinner?” He’s already reunited with old friends and beloved family and he’s living the time of his eternal life. I hope that image brings you joy.

Sam requested that there be no service. “I don’t want my friends to have to go to another funeral.” So please, in his memory, love hard, live fiercely, fight ‘til the end and remember…you were loved by Sam!

In response to those of you who have asked how you can honor him, please consider a donation to Aveanna Hospice Franklin, TN or Williamson County Animal Center.

