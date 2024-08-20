Photo of the Day: August 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Christina Rahm organized a fundraising closet sale event in Franklin that contributed to the Rahm Foundation. The fundraiser successfully highlighted the collective power of community support in advancing the foundation’s mission to provide healthy solutions and educational opportunities worldwide.

The ‘La Dolce Vendita’ was a celebration of cultures, stories, and memories, each piece of clothing carrying a unique tale from the many countries Dr. Rahm has visited over the years. The event attracted a diverse group of attendees, all united in their support for the Rahm Foundation’s noble cause.

Adding to the excitement was a raffle and donations, which further amplified the spirit of giving. The collective efforts of all involved paid off spectacularly, with the event raising an impressive total of $12,500 in profits.

For more information about the Rahm Foundation and its initiatives or to contribute to future events, please visit www.rahmfoundation.com.

