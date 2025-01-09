OBITUARY: Eddie Wayne Whitwell

Eddie Wayne Whitwell, age 74, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Born on November 2, 1950, in Franklin, Tennessee, to the late Edgar Boyd and Catherine Staggs Whitwell.

Eddie dedicated his life to serving others. A proud Army veteran, he served his country with honor and distinction, serving in Vietnam. After his military service, Eddie devoted his life to his family, becoming the heart and soul of their home. His warm hugs, which were the best anyone could ask for, will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him.

Eddie’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandkids, who brought immense happiness to his life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Lajuana, providing her with unwavering care and support throughout their life together. His love for her was evident in every act of kindness and devotion.

Eddie’s legacy of love, service, and family will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind a family who adored him and a community that will miss his gentle spirit.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda Whitwell; brother-in-law, Jim Pipkin; and sister-in-law, Pam Pipkin.

Those left to cherish Eddie’s memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Lajuana Faye Whitwell; daughter, Christina Lunn (Tom); sons, Brandon Whitwell (Catherine), and Justin Whitwell (Brittany); grandchildren, Ciera Hargrove, Hunter Whitwell (Morgan), Brantly Whitwell, Lindze Lunn, Gavin Whitwell, Gabe Lunn, Mia Whitwell, Dane Lunn, and Scarlett Whitwell; four great-grandchildren; brother and sister by love, Charlie and Linda Soper; and many friends.

A special thank you to Lajuana’s caregivers, Cassidy and Kristy, for assisting Eddie over the years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 12:00-2:00 PM at 2:00 PM, service following with Mike Bryan officiating at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery with Hunter Whitwell, Brantly Whitwell, Gavin Whitwell, Gabe Lunn, Matt Soper, and Kenny Seibold serving as pallbearers.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lajuana Whitwell Caregiver Fund.

The care of Eddie Wayne Whitwell and his family has been entrusted to the staff at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

