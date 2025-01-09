OBITUARY: Sandra H. Hudiburg

Sandra H. Hudiburg, age 81 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband, Jesse Hudiburg.

Survived by daughter, Marti (Chris) Symington; son, Mark (Leisa) Hudiburg; grandchildren, Adam (Lisa) Wood, Jessica (Kyle) Kamrath, Blair (Hunter) Ball, Jackson Wood, Mary (Logan) Quesnel and Stuart (Lydia) Symington; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bess (Don) Henry; and brother, Patrick (Susan) Hundley.

Sandra was very witty and was sometimes called a spitfire! She was an avid reader. It was her favorite pastime, and she belonged to two book clubs. She also belonged to several card playing groups. She was always active in planning her high school reunions and kept up with a lot of her old friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!

Sandra did not want a traditional funeral service, but the family will do a graveside service at a later date. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email