OBITUARY: Daniel “Dan” Michael Truscott

Daniel “Dan” Michael Truscott, age 46 of Franklin, TN passed away March 4, 2021. He was an employee at Hillwood Country Club.

Dan is survived by his wife of 14 years, Christie Truscott of Franklin, TN; daughters, Ella Truscott and Sophie Truscott both of Franklin, TN; parents, Daniel & Mary Truscott of Boswell, PA; sisters, Diane (Dan) Weidner of Somerset, PA and Betsy (Bob) Benning of Somerset, PA; step-brother, Rick (Mary Kay) Sheeler of Friedens, PA and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM at Sunday, March 14, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Copolo will officiate. A private burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Dan’s honor may be made to the Ella & Sophie Truscott Education Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com