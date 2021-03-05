OBITUARY: Matthew David Shirina

Matthew David Shirina (“Papa Matt”) went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021. Matt was born on February 18, 1930 in Windsor, Ontario after his parents immigrated to Canada when fleeing religious persecution in the Middle East. Matt grew up in Fort William, Ontario until his family moved to Flint, Michigan in his teen years. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was extremely proud to become a citizen of the United States during his time in the service. He moved to Chicago and married Peggy Khano in 1959. He worked for Schering Plough for 31 years, initially in Chicago and later in Memphis, TN. After retiring, they moved to Franklin, TN.

Matt loved hockey and coached youth at Saddle and Cycle Club in Chicago and later helped coach hockey at Centennial High School in Franklin. He was an avid golfer, and was especially proud of achieving two holes in one. He was a member of the Shriners for over 50 years, where he played in the Oriental Band. He and Peggy were in the antique business for many years following his retirement.

Matt loved people and never met a stranger. He loved to sing, tell jokes, and tell people about Jesus. Matt was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was each child’s and grandchild’s biggest fan in all their extracurricular and sporting events. Matt was proud of his Assyrian heritage. He and Peggy have built a lifetime of traditions that their children will continue to pass down.

He was a committed Christian; his faith grew stronger as he grew older. He read his bible and prayed for others every day. He was a long term member of Brentwood Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the senior church choir. Matt was a two-time cancer survivor and he continuously shared with everyone how his faith in God supported him through surgery and chemotherapy. Matt particularly loved Psalm 103 and Romans 8, which he read aloud from both hours before his death.

Matt leaves behind his wife of 61 years Peggy; son, Matthew Shirina Jr (Nancy); daughters, Renee Hoge (Jeff) and Deborah Adams (Stephen); grandsons, Cameron Hoge (Robin), Conner Hoge (Delaney), Stephen Adams (Hanna), Matthew and Andrew Adams; granddaughters, Sarah, Anna, and Camille Shirina; sisters-in-law, Bea Puccinelli (Al) and Helen Nader; brother-in-law, Art Khano and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Shirina, in-laws, Sada and Nina Khano; sisters, Jane Isaac, Surma Isaac, and Nora Greenler; sisters-in-law, Mae Khano and May Jacobs; brothers-in-law, Allan Nader and Joe Jacobs; nephews, Eric Greenler and Michael Khano; nieces, Susan Czech and Nora Ann Greenler.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Drs. Nipon Merchant and Matthew Abbate. We would also like to thank Chaplain Mona Barz with Alive Hospice and Christie, Tara, Vickie, Wendy, and Bill with Adoration Home Health.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

A private service is planned on Sunday, March 7 at Brentwood Baptist Church.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord..” Romans 8:38 – 39.

To share a memory of Matt or leave a message for the family visit the Tribute page.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Matthew David Shirina, please visit our Tribute Store.