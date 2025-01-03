OBITUARY: Charles Lewis Klein

Charles Lewis Klein, age 41, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2024, in Fairview, Tennessee.

Born on October 22, 1983, in Wichita Falls, Texas, Lewis was the son of Carl (Jessi) Klein and Sandra Atkins (Larry) Klein.

A dedicated professional in the car dealership industry, Lewis worked his way up from a lot attendant to a parts manager. Known for his warm personality, he cherished his customers and treated them like family.

Lewis had a deep love for sports, with a particular passion for football, golf, bowling, and cheering on the Tennessee Vols. He had a passion for watching cooking shows and attempting to be a master chef himself. His sense of humor was infectious, especially when playfully teasing Alabama fans. He also enjoyed music and often sang in the car with his daughters, creating cherished memories. Lewis loved attending family gatherings and playing a friendly game of corn hole. Above all, his daughters were the light of his life and his greatest pride.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughters, Alyssa Klein of Murfreesboro, TN, Peyton Klein of Columbia, TN, brother, Bruce (Crystal) Klein of Dickson, TN, step sister, Tassie Hawkins, special aunts, Paula Stringer and Robin Smith, cousins, Lindsay (Christopher) Alford along with their children, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, great aunts, nieces, and nephews that his cherished deeply.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Catherine & Lewis L. Klein and Sue Pollard.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

