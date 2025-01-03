See Photos from Nashville’s NYE Event 2024

The live show for Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park was headlined and co-hosted by Keith Urban, along with headliners Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, with performances by Shaboozey, Britteny Spencer, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, and Luke Bryan.

This marked the 16th annual New Year’s Eve concert, which relocated to Bicentennial Park in 2016, with Urban headlining the event from 2016 to 2019. The event will include the famed red Music Note, which will be dropped on a 138-foot tower at midnight to ring in the new year. As a live event, Big Bash generates as much as $39 million in direct visitor spending and attendance 200,000+, with more than half being residents.

The five-hour CBS special will be aired live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the New Year’s Eve LIVE: Nashville’s BIG BASH, the highest-rated country music program of 2023, and aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount +.

Take a look at the photos below.

