OBITUARY: Ann Crahan

Ann Crahan, age 90 of Franklin, TN, and former longtime resident of Wichita, KS, passed away April 9, 2021. Ann enjoyed playing golf and tennis for many years as a member of Crestview Country Club in Wichita. She also enjoyed painting, music and any chance to head toward the mountains.
She chose a poem by Isla Paschal Richardson to share with all who knew her:
If I should ever leave you whom I love
To go along the silent way,
Grieve not,
Nor speak of me with tears,
But laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you there.
(I’d come – I’d come, could I but find a way!
But would not tears and grief be barriers?)
And when you hear a song
Or see a bird I loved,
Please do not let the thought of me be sad
For I am loving you just as I always have
You were so good to me!
There are so many things I wanted still to do
So many things to say to you
Remember that I did not fear
It was just leaving you that was so hard to face
We cannot see beyond
But this I know;
I love you so
‘twas heaven here with you!
She is preceded in death by her parents, Miller & Rose Hamlin; son, Carl Crahan; daughter, Christine Crahan Hamric. Ann is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Lesley & Dave Adams; grandchildren, Lindsey Adams and Christopher (Sarah) Adams; 2 great-granddaughters.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. For memorial the family has designated Retrieving Independence, www.riservicedogs.org. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
