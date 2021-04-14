OBITUARY: Linda Lee Studt

Linda Lee Studt, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2021.
Born in Lansing, MI to the late Ernest Sterzick and Hulda Twining Sterzick. Attended The Bridge Church and was a former missionary in South Africa.
She was an active member of the Spring Hill Senior Center. She loved to sew, cook, and play games.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert P. Studt. She leaves behind her three children, Julie (Fred) Evans, Tim (Dana) Studt and Randy (Jody) Studt; grandchildren, Ashley (Brooks) Elam, Alex (Elizabeth) Evans, Jorden Simmonds and Wesley (Selena) Studt; five great grandchildren.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Alive Hospice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes