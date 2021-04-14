OBITUARY: Linda Lee Studt

Linda Lee Studt, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2021.

Born in Lansing, MI to the late Ernest Sterzick and Hulda Twining Sterzick. Attended The Bridge Church and was a former missionary in South Africa.

She was an active member of the Spring Hill Senior Center. She loved to sew, cook, and play games.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert P. Studt. She leaves behind her three children, Julie (Fred) Evans, Tim (Dana) Studt and Randy (Jody) Studt; grandchildren, Ashley (Brooks) Elam, Alex (Elizabeth) Evans, Jorden Simmonds and Wesley (Selena) Studt; five great grandchildren.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Alive Hospice.