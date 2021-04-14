OBITUARY: Robert Edmon Windrow

Robert Edmon Windrow – Age 90 of Brentwood, TN. April 10, 2021.
Robert was a wonderful Christian man. He served our Country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and spent most of his life as an accountant.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Smith Windrow. Survived by daughter, Dedra (Garry) Webb; grandchildren, Daniel (Lucy Waechter) Webb & Andrea Webb; great grandchildren, Gillian Ruth & Jude Edmon Waechter Webb; and brother, Jessie Malcolm (Jeri) Windrow.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodson Chapel Church of Christ, 5800 Edmondson Pike, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church by Rev. Daniel Webb and Rev. Kristin Clark-Banks. Entombment Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
