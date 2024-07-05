OBITUARY: Ana Maria Bougrat

Ana Maria Bougrat, age 56, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Ana was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela on September 15, 1967, daughter of Orlando & Gilarda (Cillo) Docimo.

She went to school in Barquisimeto. She married Rafael Bougrat on September 17, 1994, in Iglesia La Consolación in Barquisimeto. She graduated from Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado. She worked as a teacher for St. Philip Learning Center for 11 years. She received her Montessori diploma, Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Level 1 and Level 2 certificates, and Positive Discipline Trainer certification.

She was preceded in death by her father, Orlando Docimo.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of almost 30 years, Rafael Bougrat; children Sabrina Feld (Ben Feld) and Pierre Bougrat; siblings Hilda Docimo (Ramon Orozco), Antonieta Docimo (Alfredo Narvaez), and Orlando Docimo (Natalia Taramazzo); mother Gilarda Docimo; and granddaughters Sofia and Lucia Feld.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN where a funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM with Father Ed Steiner officiating.

Burial will follow Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers: Pierre Bougrat, Luis Bougrat, Ben Feld, Marcial Guevara, John Feld, and Rev. Rafael Majano.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Philip Learning Center in loving memory of Ana Bougrat.



