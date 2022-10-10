New Music for You this Week- October 10, 2022

4 Matt Jordan

Country Artist/Songwriter Matt Jordan releases his Official Music Video for his new single “Wrangler,” available now on all streaming platforms.

“It was really great to shoot the music video for ‘Wrangler” in Denver,” said Matt Jordan. “I’ve done a handful of music videos in and around my hometown, and I felt like it was time for a bit of a change of scenery. There’s really no better place to drive a Jeep than through the mountains in the late summer.”

