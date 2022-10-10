Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $445 Million for October 11th Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 10/8/2022 – Mega Millions® will offer a hefty prize estimated at $445 million ($226.0 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 11. If won at that level, it would be the twelfth-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history! The jackpot continues rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 6, 11, 29, 36, and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.

The game continues to produce plenty of winners across the country; there were 817,320 winning tickets at all prize levels for the October 7 drawing. Two of those tickets, sold in California and Texas, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. The Texas winner purchased the optional Megaplier (available in most states for an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X Friday night, so that ticket is worth $2 million.

Nineteen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Six of those are worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 13 third-tier tickets win $10,000 each.

There have been almost 11.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels since the jackpot was last won on July 29, including 22 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 15 different states across the country: California, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The five Mega Millions jackpots awarded to date this year showcase how the game can be won anytime, anywhere. The last jackpot won on July 29 was a jaw-dropping $1.337 billion recently claimed by an Illinois partnership; it was the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. It came long after a $20 million win in Tennessee on April 15. Three other jackpots were won earlier in the year: $426 million in California on January 28, $128 million in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12. That was Minnesota’s very first Mega Millions jackpot winner.