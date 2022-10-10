OBITUARY: Caroline Eugenia Williams

Caroline Eugenia Williams of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, she was 68 years old.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Oscar & Nelle Williams.

Caroline was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Those who knew Caroline know her as a true servant leader, a lover of animals, and most importantly a devoted friend to many. Her graciousness and generosity will serve as her legacy with her lifelong commitment to her church, her work at Graceworks Ministries, and her many hours volunteering and supporting Page High School marching band and athletic department.

Caroline’s ability to help those in need was one of her greatest gifts and we ask for all of those who have experienced her love to continue to share and love their neighbors and community as Caroline did so dutifully.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Epworth United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Jefferson, Danny Scott, Randy Crowell, Bob Dill, Hadley Long, Corey Long, Will Madrid, and Joshua Underwood. Honorary pallbearers will be the Staff and Residents of the Fountains of Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GraceWorks or to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/