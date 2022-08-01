New Grab-and-Go Italian Eatery Opens in Spring Hill

Antonucci’s Authentic Italian, a grab-and-go eatery, is now open in Spring Hill.

Housed in the former Spring Hill Bakery at 309 Hardin Alley, they held a soft opening on Friday, July 29th. According to hours shared on social media, the restaurant is closed on Monday but will be open from 11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday- Sunday.

Antonucci’s is not a sit-down restaurant but a grab-and-go concept; there are a couple of picnic tables outside the restaurant if you don’t want to go home to eat.

Menu offerings include several salad options (from a house salad to a Caprese salad), two pizza lunch specials (9-inch cheese pizza with a side salad or pasta for $9.95 or a 9-inch personal pizza for $11.95), other pizza options like bbq chicken, meatball, and vegetarian. Cauliflower crust is also an option for those looking for a gluten-free option.

Dinner options include spaghetti three ways – with marinara sauce, meatballs, or with meat sauce. Other standouts are homemade lasagna, baked penne, and artichoke hearts with sundried tomatoes.

Find the latest updates on Facebook.