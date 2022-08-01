Brentwood Fire Department Lifts Ban on Open Burning

Brentwood, Tenn. – Due to the recent weather in Brentwood, the Fire and Rescue Department has lifted the ban on open burning effectively immediately. Fire Chief Brian Goss said, “Thanks to the significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days, we can now safely allow residents to obtain permits for open burning again.” The ban was implemented on Monday, June 20 after persistent heat and drought conditions in Middle Tennessee posed a significant public safety risk.

Fall Fire Safety

With the fall season around the corner, that means bonfires and fire pits will be used more. We would like to remind you of some of the rules of the City of Brentwood’s open burn policy which is in place to protect all citizens from injury due to the spread of fire.

1. Open burning means the burning of any matter under such conditions that products of combustion are emitted directly into the open atmosphere without passing directly through a stack.

2. An application for bonfire permits for a special event must be submitted to the fire marshal at least seven calendar days prior to the event and must identify the location and type of materials to be used in the bonfire. The application must be accompanied by a $100.00 deposit. You can find more information about Brentwood’s open burning regulations here. To apply for a permit, please call 615-371-0170.

3. Tires and other rubber products, vinyl shingles and siding, plastics, asphalt shingles and other asphalt roofing materials and/or asbestos containing materials is prohibited from being burned in the City of Brentwood.

4. Burning to dispose of tree limbs and leaves is only allowed if

o The property is at least three acres

o Takes place at least 300 feet away from adjacent dwelling

o Leaves and limbs gathered from burn site

o Burning can only take place between 9am-3:30pm.