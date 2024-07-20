New Boutique Hotel Opens on Music Row

A new luxury boutique hotel, Motif (50 Music Square West), located in the heart of Music Row, officially opened its doors for business with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Members of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce and city dignitaries were in attendance, as well as many influencers and executives from throughout Music City.

The sizable gathering on the stunning rooftop pool patio were treated to music by the James Richardson Ensemble, savory hors d’oeuvres from Chef’s Market, signature cocktails featuring local distillery Uncle Nearest and tastings by Hacienda Rio Verde Tequila (Blanco, Blanco Rosa and Reposado), adorned with splendid flower arrangements by Joan Green Studio. Guests were also provided tours of the studios, one, two, and three-bedroom suites, as well as the executive-style luxury United Artists Suite (named for the United Artist Towers which once stood at this location). Additionally, Motif unveiled a mural by Kelsey Montague, the famed illustrator known for her interactive street artwork and her #WhatLiftsYou campaign (including her famed “wings” murals located throughout Nashville). For more information or to book a suite at Motif, please call (615) 612-0102 or visit MotifonMusicRow.com.

“This project has been a labor of love and it has been eight years in the making,” Andy Bhakta, CEO of Triumph Hospitality/Co-partner of Sila Developments said on behalf of himself of his business partner, Jay Patel. “Honestly, it’s felt a little like raising a large and demanding child. Seriously, this project has gone through more revisions over the years than my teenage nephew’s Instagram account,” he jested as he thanked those who persevered to make their vision a reality. “In the immortal words of Walt Disney ‘all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them,’ so lets keep dreaming and make Music Row the place where creativity and innovation meet.”

“Motif is our newest hotel in our portfolio of properties,” stated Katie Schultz, President of Triumph Hospitality Management. “Our company is deeply engrained into hospitality in Middle Tennessee and we look forward to many, many years of growth and our next projects down the road.”

