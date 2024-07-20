Chukkers for Charity Returns this September

Polo legends Adam Snow and Memo Gracida will headline teams for the annual sporting event Chukkers for Charity on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Riverview Farm in Franklin, Tenn. The event benefits the Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!.

As a nod to these legendary players, the theme for this year’s Chukkers for Charity is Legends of the Fall. Chukkers for Charity will “Return to Rustic” and attendees are encouraged to capture the fashion and feeling of Prohibition-era Montana with vintage boots, waist coats and suspenders as worn in the epic American Western drama. Those looking for design inspiration need look no further than Nicole Kidman in “Australia” or Meryl Streep in “Out of Africa” as linen skirts and wide-brimmed straw hats will take center stage.

Adam Snow is one of the best American polo players of all time. Beginning his professional playing career in 1988, Snow continues to dominate the game at the age of 56. Some of the most pivotal moments in his polo moments are when he won his first U.S. Open Polo Championship in 2002 with Coca Cola, Palermo in 1999 and playing with his brother Andrew in their first high-goal season together at Palm Beach in 1991. They won both 22-goal tournaments playing for CS Brooks, with Owen Rinehart and Brook Johnson.

In the world of polo, there may be no greater legend than Memo Gracida. In a record-setting career spanning decades, Gracida embodies the very definition of the term and is a pure legend. Gracida was born in Mexico City into a dynasty as the “first family of polo.” His international career includes a bevy of record-setting achievements that become too lengthy to list. The greatest of those achievements is the 16 U.S. Open championship victories and the most consecutive years as a 10-goal professional player. He was named Player of the Centennial Era and inducted into the National Polo Hall of Fame.

Medical House Calls is the presenting sponsor of Chukkers for Charity. Providing primary health care services to patients in the comfort and safety of their own homes throughout Middle Tennessee, Medical House Calls provides quality care for those in need.

This year’s co-chairs are Falon Veit Scott and Brittany Haugh, who are avid volunteers for the event and non-profit organizations. This is Scott’s second year chairing the event and brings endless experience as Founder and CEO of EES, an international event management firm. Haugh started volunteering at Saddle Up! 15 years ago, and has a passion for the organization’s mission. Chukkers for Charity is Tennessee’s largest and highest grossing charity polo match having raided more than $2.8 Million since 1996.

The gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for sponsors and patrons. The opening ceremony will be held at 2:45 p.m. with the polo match beginning around 3 p.m. The Patrons Dinner is provided at half time and will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tailgating tickets are a popular option and tailgaters are encouraged to decorate their area to the theme of the event.

Joining Chukkers for Charity this year as Goal Sponsor is Lifepoint Health. Other key sponsors include LoKey Ranch, Andrews Transportation Group, Colonial Hills, Iron Horse Farms, Secure Air Charter, Barrett Farms, The Seiveking Family, LBMC, Duke Design Group, Bank of America and Tennessee Equine Hospital.

Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for more information.

