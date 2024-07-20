Public Entity Partners Dedicates New Jon Calvin Risk Management Education Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Public Entity Partners (PE Partners) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, April 8, 2024, to dedicate the new Jon Calvin Risk Management Education Center.

PE Partners provides insurance and risk management services to more than 90% of Tennessee’s municipalities and local public agencies. The education center, which is located within PE Partners’ headquarters at 562 Franklin Road in Franklin, may be reserved by organizations with whom PE Partners works for training and other educational needs.

Spring Hill, Tennessee, resident Jon Calvin, who passed away in April 2021, spent 40 years in risk and insurance management. The last 11 years of his career were spent with PE Partners, where he served as vice president of underwriting at the time of his death.

“Not only was Jon a highly beloved member of PE Partners’ leadership team, he epitomized the word ‘partner’ in our organization’s name through his strong commitment to our members and employees,” said Michael Fann, president/CEO of PE Partners. “He was a highly gifted individual who dedicated himself to the cities, towns, local service agencies and taxpayers of Tennessee. He skillfully used his underwriting and information technology talents to develop and maintain the underwriting system we are privileged to have at PE Partners. We hope that this education center in his name will foster deeper partnerships, collaboration and fellowship with internal and external stakeholders.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by PE Partners employees and members of its Board of Directors, employees of local government agencies, and Calvin family members and friends.

“Jon set a standard of excellence for kindness, fairness, integrity, respect and humor in our industry and the public sector, and did whatever he could to help his colleagues succeed in their work,” said Curtis Hayes, chairman of PE Partners’ Board of Directors. “His vision will forever be woven into the culture and service of PE Partners. Because of this, we felt it was more than fitting to honor his memory and commend his exemplary service by naming PE Partners’ education center after him and making it available to the local governments and organizations we serve.”

The Jon Calvin Risk Management Education Center can host up to 80 attendees, and is equipped with A/V capabilities and a kitchenette. The education center’s first hosted meeting will take place on May 22 with the Tennessee City Managers Association (TCMA).

For information about reserving the Jon Calvin Risk Management Education Center, please contact Karen Little at [email protected] or by calling 615-371-0593.

